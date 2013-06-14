FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 14
June 14, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1636.36      1.48%    23.840
 USD/JPY                          95.18       -0.19%    -0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1525          --     0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1383.51     -0.14%    -1.930
 US CRUDE                         96.61       -0.08%    -0.080
 DOW JONES                        15176.08     1.21%    180.85
 ASIA ADRS                        136.50       1.73%      2.32
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover after bruising selloff
on Wall Street rebound 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine in worst drop since October
2008 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- PETRA FOODS LTD 
    - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said on
Thursday that its majority shareholder will buy half of a new
share issue that will help to finance its $950 million
acquisition of Singapore group Petra Foods' cocoa business.
 
    
    -- BROADWAY INDUSTRIAL GROUP LTD 
    - Singapore's Broadway Industrial said it had obtained term
loan and revolving loan facilities for $65.5 million.
 
    
    -- TEE INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore engineering and property group Tee International
said its engineering segment had won contracts worth a total of
S$49.1 million ($39.3 million) for construction and
redevelopment works. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Olam International made the lowest offer, of $310.88 a
tonne CIF liner out, in an international tender for 50,000
tonnes of wheat by Bangladesh's state grains buyer, an agency
official said on Thursday. 
    
