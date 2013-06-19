Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1651.81 0.78% 12.770 USD/JPY 95.37 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1854 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1369.01 0.09% 1.220 US CRUDE 98.45 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 15318.23 0.91% 138.38 ASIA ADRS 136.56 0.59% 0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar rises against yen as markets await Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Thai stocks drop after late selling STOCKS TO WATCH -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC - Malaysian gambling giant Genting Bhd has increased its stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group , just weeks after rival casino company Crown Ltd sold its 10 percent stake in Echo. Genting, through Genting Singapore, unexpectedly cut its stake in Echo last September, giving no reason, but has since increased its stake above 10 percent. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - HSBC Holdings has been appointed to manage a public share offer of a joint venture firm that owns and operates a $1 billion water and power project in Oman, two banking sources said on Tuesday. -- CAPITALAND LTD - Singapore property developer CapitaLand said it has acquired a 70 percent stake in Guang Chuan Property Co Ltd for 1.95 billion yuan ($318.2 million). The Chinese company owns two plots of land in Hanzhonglu, Zhabei District, Shanghai. -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Keppel Land said it has acquired a residential site in Shanghai's Sheshan area for 1.3 billion yuan ($212.1 million) to develop around 200 landed homes. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises to one-week high, Fed hopes support > Wall St extends rise, no change in Fed policy eyed > US bond prices steady before Fed policy meeting > Euro in demand as Fed faces crunch time > Gold inches up after two-day fall, Fed eyed > Oil gains moderately, trading sluggish ahead of Fed > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: