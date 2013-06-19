FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 19
Reuters TV
June 19, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.    
                                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1651.81      0.78%    12.770
 USD/JPY                          95.37        0.05%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1854          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1369.01      0.09%     1.220
 US CRUDE                         98.45        0.01%     0.010
 DOW JONES                        15318.23     0.91%    138.38
 ASIA ADRS                        136.56       0.59%      0.79
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar rises against yen as
markets await Fed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Thai stocks drop after late selling
 
  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC 
    - Malaysian gambling giant Genting Bhd has
increased its stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group
, just weeks after rival casino company Crown Ltd
 sold its 10 percent stake in Echo. 
      Genting, through Genting Singapore, unexpectedly cut its
stake in Echo last September, giving no reason, but has since
increased its stake above 10 percent. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 
    - HSBC Holdings has been appointed to manage a
public share offer of a joint venture firm that owns and
operates a $1 billion water and power project in Oman, two
banking sources said on Tuesday. 
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - Singapore property developer CapitaLand said it has
acquired a 70 percent stake in Guang Chuan Property Co Ltd for
1.95 billion yuan ($318.2 million). The Chinese company owns two
plots of land in Hanzhonglu, Zhabei District, Shanghai.
 
    
    -- KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - Keppel Land said it has acquired a residential site in
Shanghai's Sheshan area for 1.3 billion yuan ($212.1 million) to
develop around 200 landed homes. 
    
