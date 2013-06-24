Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 24

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1592.43 0.27% 4.240 USD/JPY 98.26 0.38% 0.370 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5272 -- -0.015 SPOT GOLD 1297.76 0.08% 1.010 US CRUDE 93.72 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 14799.40 0.28% 41.08 ASIA ADRS 131.38 1.44% 1.86 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields eye biggest weekly rise in 10 years SE ASIA STOCKS-Further retreat; Indonesia lags on week STOCKS TO WATCH -- PACIFIC ANDES DEVELOPMENT LTD, CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD - Fish producers Pacific Andes Resources and its indirectly owned listed unit, China Fishery, requested trading halts pending announcements. China Fishery said in May it was planning to buy shares of Peruvian fish feed firm Copeinca. Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq, which holds about 20 percent Copeinca's shares, said it would not accept an offer for the stake from China Fishery. -- FIRST RESOURCES LTD - Singapore-listed palm oil producer First Resources said on Sunday that inferences from various media reports that the company or its subsidiaries are contributing to the haze through irresponsible burning are inaccurate. It added that it adopts a strict "zero-burn" policy and deploys mechanical methods in its land clearing process. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Singapore-listed palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources said on Saturday there were no hotspots or fires in the concessions of the company and its subsidiary, PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk. -- COSCO CORP LTD - Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said it had secured contracts for two accommodation units valued at over $170 million each. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up on weaker yen; Tokyo vote outcome lifts mood > Wall Street ends slightly up but slumps for the week > U.S. bonds climb as investors flee risk > More losses mark miserable week for U.S. bond market > Gold up, but drop for week is biggest since Sept 2011 > Oil fall, notches biggest 2-day drop since September > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: