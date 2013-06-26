FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 26
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 26, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1588.03      0.95%    14.940
 USD/JPY                          97.98        0.18%     0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.6045          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1274.15     -0.20%    -2.590
 US CRUDE                         94.97       -0.37%    -0.350
 DOW JONES                        14760.31     0.69%    100.75
 ASIA ADRS                        130.35       1.60%      2.05
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, dollar gains as US data buoys
market 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; China, Fed comments help some
recovery 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD 
    - Singapore-listed property firm Overseas Union Enterprise
said its shareholders had approved its proposed disposal of
Mandarin Orchard Singapore and Mandarin Gallery into a
hospitality real estate investment trust. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore media and property group Singapore Press
Holdings said it is continuing to monitor market conditions with
regard to the timing of the lodgement of the preliminary
prospectus of a real estate investment trust with the Monetary
Authority of Singapore. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Private equity firm TPG Capital is involved in two
separate bids for SingTel's Australian satellite unit, a
business valued at more than A$2 billion ($1.9 billion), the
Australian Financial Review reported. 
    
    -- WE HOLDINGS LTD 
    - WE Holdings said it had signed a non-binding agreement
with Myanmar businessman, Nay Win Tun, to explore business
opportunities in petroleum, oil and gas and related resources in
the country. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei rebounds on China liquidity support, Wall Street 
 > Wall Street rises on robust US data after recent slide 
 > Yields rise before five-year note sale                
 > Dollar bulls back in play after upbeat US data       
 > Gold drops again on strong US data                   
 > Oil ends flat in thin trade, Brent/WTI spread narrows 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

