FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 1
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 1, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0032 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1606.28     -0.43%    -6.920
 USD/JPY                          99.25        0.13%     0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.495           --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1237.01      0.23%     2.850
 US CRUDE                         96.2        -0.37%    -0.360
 DOW JONES                        14909.60    -0.76%   -114.89
 ASIA ADRS                        134.24       0.59%      0.78
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Volatile quarter takes shares down, gold
plunges 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Post strong weekly gains; Indonesia, Malaysia
see inflows 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp said its subsidiary, Devan
International Ltd, had obtained a call option to acquire an
additional 16 percent stake in KrisEnergy Ltd from KrisEnergy
Holdings Ltd. 
      In view of a potential initial public offering of
KrisEnergy, Devan and the seller of the stake had agreed to
amend the exercise price of the call option. If certain
conditions are met, the maximum consideration for exercising the
call option would be around $122.7 million, Keppel Corp said. 
        
    -- SINO GRANDNESS FOOD INDUSTRY GROUP LTD 
    - Sino Grandness said it is planning to spin off and list
its beverage business on an "internationally recognised stock
exchange". The company said it had received no objection from
the Singapore Exchange. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine said it had
secured two more jack-up rig orders worth a total of $417
million from Mexican company Integradora de Servicios Petroleros
Oro Negro, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 
    - Singapore energy, water and marine group Sembcorp
Industries said it had started the construction of its $200
million expansion project for its seawater desalination plant in
Fujairah, UAE. The expansion will increase the plant's capacity
by 30 million imperial gallons per day.    
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei may hold steady, focus turns to BOJ's Tankan 
 > S&P 500 posts best first half since 1998            
 > Benchmark prices dip as volatile quarter ends      
 > Dollar rises on talk of cutback in Fed easing     
 > Gold posts worst quarter on record despite rally  
 > Brent posts third quarterly loss                   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.