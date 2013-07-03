FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 3
#Advanced Medical Equipment
July 3, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1614.08     -0.05%    -0.880
 USD/JPY                          100.67       0.05%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.4656          --    -0.006
 SPOT GOLD                        1242.24      0.07%     0.850
 US CRUDE                         100.37       0.77%     0.770
 DOW JONES                        14932.41    -0.28%    -42.55
 ASIA ADRS                        135.45       0.14%      0.19
 -------------------------------------------------------------                
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar stronger on Fed bets, stocks
fade 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand at 2-week highs; local selling hits
Philippines 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said its securities daily average value
in June rose 59 percent to S$1.6 billion ($1.3 billion) from a
year earlier, while securities turnover was up 52 percent to
S$32.2 billion. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - Singapore Technologies Engineering's aerospace arm signed
a long-term agreement with UTC Aerospace Systems to provide
maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Boeing 787
Dreamliner "Nacelle" systems. 
    
    -- ASIAMEDIC LTD 
    - AsiaMedic said its unit signed an agreement with Cryoviva
International Pte Ltd to set up a joint venture company in
Singapore to carry out the business of stem cell banking in
Singapore, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.
 
    
    -- INTRACO LTD, DYNAMIC COLOURS LTD 
    - Singapore trading company Intraco said its conditional
cash offer of S$0.185 per share for its listed associated
company, Dynamic Colours, had lapsed as it did not receive
enough acceptance to make its offer unconditional.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei set to extend gains, yen weakens below 100 a dlr 
 > Wall Street slips in volatile session                   
 > Demand for cash sinks bill yields before payrolls      
 > Dollar gains broadly on Fed view, US jobs data eyed   
 > Gold steadies at session lows as dollar strengthens   
 > US oil up above $99 on Middle East worry, spread trade 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
