Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 5
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 5, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
                                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1615.41      0.08%     1.330
 USD/JPY                          100.25       0.22%     0.220
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5181          --     0.015
 SPOT GOLD                        1248.36     -0.07%    -0.830
 US CRUDE                         101.27       0.03%     0.030
 DOW JONES                        14988.55     0.38%     56.14
 ASIA ADRS                        134.65      -0.59%     -0.80
 -------------------------------------------------------------                          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks swept up by Europe rally, euro
sulks 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Late selling hits Thai stocks; others off
highs 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD 
    - Singapore's United Engineers said it plans to sell its
mixed-use development, UE BizHub East, in Changi Business Park
for S$518 million ($407.4 million). The company had signed a
conditional put and call option agreement with Viva Industrial
Trust Management for the sale of the property. 
    
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Myanmar-focused Yoma Strategic said it has received an
approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for the
listing of up to 289.3 million rights shares on the bourse.
 
    
    -- YANLORD LAND GROUP LTD 
    - Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord said
it sold 94.3 percent, or 336 of the 356 apartment units, at the
launch of the third phase of Nanjing Yanlord Yangtze Riverbay
Town. The company achieved pre-sales of 1.209 billion yuan
($197.4 million) over two days. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
