Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 16
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 16, 2012 / 12:41 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1356.78      1.65%    22.020
 USD/JPY                          79.17       -0.08%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.491           --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1589.79     -0.02%    -0.240
 US CRUDE                         86.98       -0.14%    -0.120
 DOW JONES                        12777.09     1.62%    203.82
 ASIA ADRS                        115.28       1.29%      1.47
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-China GDP data lifts world stocks, crude oil
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after China GDP; Thai stocks hit 2-month
high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Media and property company Singapore Press Holdings said
on Friday its third-quarter net profit fell 13 percent from a
year earlier to S$99.8 million ($78.9 million), dragged by lower
investment income. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - SingTel said on Monday it had appointed Bill Chang as the
chief executive of group ICT, leading the company's enterprise
business. Group ICT provides businesses with technologies,
products and services, SingTel said. 
    
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - Singapore-listed commodity firm Noble Group said on Monday
it had appointed William Cronin as co-chief operating officer.
Cronin has almost 30 years in the commodity business and has
worked for Noble for more than 18 months, the firm
said. 
    
    -- KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - Singapore property developer Keppel Land and Sri Lanka's
CT Properties Ltd had set up a 60-40 joint venture to develop
about 260 luxury condominiums in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The total
development cost for the project is around S$70 million, Keppel
Land said. 
    
    -- HOTEL GRAND CENTRAL LTD 
    - Singapore's Hotel Grand Central said on Friday it expects
to report a loss for the second quarter ended June 30 due to an
impairment loss to its income statement as a result of the
planned demolition of the Orchard Road hotel building in the
later part of 2012. 
        
($1 = 1.2650 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)

