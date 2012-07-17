FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 17
July 17, 2012 / 12:31 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1353.64     -0.23%    -3.140
 USD/JPY                          78.86          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4842          --     0.013
 SPOT GOLD                        1591.39      0.10%     1.600
 US CRUDE                         88.22       -0.24%    -0.210
 DOW JONES                        12727.21    -0.39%    -49.88
 ASIA ADRS                        114.65      -0.55%     -0.63
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street falls, bond yields near record
lows 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at record high; Fed meeting eyed
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP, GREAT EASTERN
HOLDINGS, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, FRASER AND
NEAVE LTD 
    - OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, and its insurance
unit have received a bid for their combined 18.2 percent stake
in the beverages-to-property firm Fraser and Neave. The stake
has a market value of about $1.6 billion. 
    
    -- SMRT CORP LTD 
    - Singapore subway operator SMRT will be given the maximum
fine of S$2 million ($1.58 million) for two major disruptions in
December that affected hundreds of thousands of commuters, a
regulator said on Monday. 
    
    -- M1 LTD 
    - Singapore telco M1 said on Monday its second-quarter net
profit fell nearly 18 percent to S$35.2 million from a year
earlier, dragged lower by higher handset subsidies. M1 said the
launch of its nationwide LTE (Long Term Evolution) services is
scheduled towards the end of third quarter and tiered smartphone
plans will be announced at the same time. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines filled 69.9 percent of the available
space on its planes in June, higher than 66.9 percent in May and
68.6 percent a year earlier. 
    
    -- HI-P INTERNATIONAL 
    - Singapore electronics firm Hi-P International said late on
Monday it will shut its Mexican subsidiary and report a loss for
the second quarter ended June. 
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

