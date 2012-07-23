FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 23
#Construction Materials
July 23, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1362.66     -1.01%   -13.850
 USD/JPY                          78.44          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4432          --    -0.015
 SPOT GOLD                        1579.01     -0.32%    -5.130
 US CRUDE                         91.2        -0.69%    -0.630
 DOW JONES                        12822.57    -0.93%   -120.79
 ASIA ADRS                        114.15      -1.91%     -2.22
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro tumble on Spain bailout fears
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Ease in thin volumes; Spain borrowing costs
weigh 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL 
    - Heineken <NV HEIN.AS> launched a S$5.1 billion ($4.1
billion) bid to take control of Asia Pacific Breweries, seeking
to push out a Thai billionaire and would-be partner and setting
up a battle for the maker of Tiger Beer. 
    F&N said in a statement its board was considering Heineken's
offer.
    
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD, GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES
, INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES 
    - Exports of palm oil from Indonesia, the world's biggest
grower of the edible oil, are likely to drop after top consumer
India effectively doubled import taxes on refined products in a
move that could also push rival Malaysia to overhaul taxes.
 
    
    -- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP 
    - Singapore healthcare services provider, Raffles Medical
Group, reported on Monday a 6.8 percent increase in
second-quarter net profit to S$12.4 million from a year earlier.
Revenue rose 15 percent to S$76.9 million. 
    
    -- ASIAMEDIC LTD 
    - AsiaMedic said on Friday it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with Myanmar's Ni Ni Diagnostics and Healthcare to
potentially set up a joint venture in Myanmar. The Ni Ni Group
operates medical centres providing diagnostic imaging and
laboratory services in Yangon. 
    
    -- HO BEE INVESTMENT LTD 
    - Singapore property developer Ho Bee Investment said on
Friday its subsidiary had signed contracts to acquire two
residential sites in the Gold Coast, Australia, for a total of
A$30 million ($31.15 million). 
    
($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

