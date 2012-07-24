FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 24, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1350.52     -0.89%   -12.140
 USD/JPY                          78.3        -0.08%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4296          --    -0.008
 SPOT GOLD                        1577.38      0.04%     0.590
 US CRUDE                         88.02       -0.14%    -0.120
 DOW JONES                        12721.46    -0.79%   -101.11
 ASIA ADRS                        112.33      -1.59%     -1.82
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide, hit by Spain bailout
worry 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Slide amid Spanish concerns; PTEEP drags Thai
index 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder, said on
Monday it secured three conversion contracts with an initial
total value of S$103 million ($81.95 million).  
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said on Monday it is improving its
default management framework to protect its derivatives market
against systematically destabilising events, including the
possibility of multiple member defaults. 
    
    -- MUN SIONG ENGINEERING LTD 
    - Mun Siong Engineering said on Monday it expects to report
a net loss for the six months ended June 30 mainly due to lower
business activity and rising operating costs, as well as margins
driven down by intense competition. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Pain in Spain hits Wall St, Texas Instruments off late 
 > Europe fears push US debt yields to new lows          
 > Embattled euro gets no reprieve; China in focus      
 > Gold off lows on safety bids, outperforms equities   
 > Oil falls, pressured by Spain, euro zone worries      
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals   
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.