Singapore Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1350.52 -0.89% -12.140 USD/JPY 78.3 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4296 -- -0.008 SPOT GOLD 1577.38 0.04% 0.590 US CRUDE 88.02 -0.14% -0.120 DOW JONES 12721.46 -0.79% -101.11 ASIA ADRS 112.33 -1.59% -1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide, hit by Spain bailout worry SE ASIA STOCKS-Slide amid Spanish concerns; PTEEP drags Thai index STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder, said on Monday it secured three conversion contracts with an initial total value of S$103 million ($81.95 million). -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Monday it is improving its default management framework to protect its derivatives market against systematically destabilising events, including the possibility of multiple member defaults. -- MUN SIONG ENGINEERING LTD - Mun Siong Engineering said on Monday it expects to report a net loss for the six months ended June 30 mainly due to lower business activity and rising operating costs, as well as margins driven down by intense competition. MARKET NEWS > Pain in Spain hits Wall St, Texas Instruments off late > Europe fears push US debt yields to new lows > Embattled euro gets no reprieve; China in focus > Gold off lows on safety bids, outperforms equities > Oil falls, pressured by Spain, euro zone worries > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)