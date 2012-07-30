FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 30
#Diversified Trading & Distribution
July 30, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1385.97      1.91%    25.950
 USD/JPY                          78.45        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5378          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1622.05     -0.05%    -0.790
 US CRUDE                         89.99       -0.16%    -0.140
 DOW JONES                        13075.66     1.46%    187.73
 ASIA ADRS                        117.38       2.77%      3.16
 -------------------------------------------------------------                   
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares extend gains on stimulus hopes
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most stronger; Indonesia, Philippine lead
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange, Asia's second-biggest listed bourse,
reported a 23 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall
in securities income as volumes declined on global economic
uncertainties. 
    
    -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD 
    - Singapore's CapitaMalls Asia said on Sunday it had
acquired Olinas Mall in Tokyo for 22.8 billion yen ($290
million) from Tiger Eye Realty Yugen Kaisha, a special purpose
vehicle of a real estate investment fund managed by Invesco
Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc. 
    
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group said on
Friday it had concluded a $500 million two-year committed
revolving letter of credit and guarantee facility. A total of 19
banks committed to participate in the facility, Noble said.
 
($1 = 78.6300 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

