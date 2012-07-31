FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 31
July 31, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects the period for Sakari Resources' profit increase)
    SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1385.3      -0.05%    -0.670
 USD/JPY                          78.12       -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.507           --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1620.99      0.03%     0.500
 US CRUDE                         89.68       -0.11%    -0.100
 DOW JONES                        13073.01    -0.02%     -2.65
 ASIA ADRS                        116.50      -0.75%     -0.88
 -------------------------------------------------------------                         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Worlds stocks rise on ECB, Fed hopes; euro
falls 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Higher amid selective buying in reporting
season 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, FRASERS PROPERTY (CHINA)
LTD 
    - Singapore beverage and property conglomerate Fraser and
Neave said on Monday the proposed privatisation of its Hong
Kong-listed unit, Frasers Property (China) Ltd, was
not approved at a court meeting. 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD, K-REIT ASIA 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp said on Monday its subsidiary,
K-REIT Asia Investment Pte Ltd, had acquired 6.245 million units
in K-REIT Asia. With the transaction, Keppel Corp's deemed
interest in K-REIT Asia has increased to 75.49 percent from
75.43 percent, the company said. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said it is proposing that members will
have to deposit margins on equities trades cleared through its
system, as part of a drive to strengthen the city-state's
financial system. 
      Separately, the bourse said it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with the Securities Investors Association
(Singapore) to encourage higher participation among retail
investors in the city-state. 
    
    -- SAKARI RESOURCES LTD 
    - Coal producer Sakari Resources said on Monday its
second-quarter net profit rose 66 percent to $23.9 million from
the previous quarter, helped by the production ramp-up at its
Sebuku mine and improved margins. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall Street dips after year's best 2-day run, Fed eyed 
 > US bond prices rise before c. bank meetings this week 
 > Euro loses momentum, Aussie up on stimulus hopes     
 > Gold flat as investors focus on c. Bank meetings     
 > Brent slips, economic woes trump lower OPEC output    
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
