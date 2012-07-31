CORRECTED-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

(Corrects the period for Sakari Resources' profit increase) SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.3 -0.05% -0.670 USD/JPY 78.12 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.507 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1620.99 0.03% 0.500 US CRUDE 89.68 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 13073.01 -0.02% -2.65 ASIA ADRS 116.50 -0.75% -0.88 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Worlds stocks rise on ECB, Fed hopes; euro falls SE ASIA STOCKS-Higher amid selective buying in reporting season STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, FRASERS PROPERTY (CHINA) LTD - Singapore beverage and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave said on Monday the proposed privatisation of its Hong Kong-listed unit, Frasers Property (China) Ltd, was not approved at a court meeting. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD, K-REIT ASIA - Singapore's Keppel Corp said on Monday its subsidiary, K-REIT Asia Investment Pte Ltd, had acquired 6.245 million units in K-REIT Asia. With the transaction, Keppel Corp's deemed interest in K-REIT Asia has increased to 75.49 percent from 75.43 percent, the company said. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said it is proposing that members will have to deposit margins on equities trades cleared through its system, as part of a drive to strengthen the city-state's financial system. Separately, the bourse said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) to encourage higher participation among retail investors in the city-state. -- SAKARI RESOURCES LTD - Coal producer Sakari Resources said on Monday its second-quarter net profit rose 66 percent to $23.9 million from the previous quarter, helped by the production ramp-up at its Sebuku mine and improved margins. MARKET NEWS > Wall Street dips after year's best 2-day run, Fed eyed > US bond prices rise before c. bank meetings this week > Euro loses momentum, Aussie up on stimulus hopes > Gold flat as investors focus on c. Bank meetings > Brent slips, economic woes trump lower OPEC output > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Michael Perry)