Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3
August 3, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1365        -0.74%   -10.140
 USD/JPY                          78.23        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4864          --     0.008
 SPOT GOLD                        1588.91     -0.05%    -0.830
 US CRUDE                         87.4         0.31%     0.270
 DOW JONES                        12878.88    -0.71%    -92.18
 ASIA ADRS                        116.09      -0.39%     -0.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall as ECB disappoints, US
payrolls eyed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down, Fed inaction weighs; Singapore
down from one-year high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS 
    - Singapore's DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, posted
on Friday a 10 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped
by strong loan growth and a drop in bad debt charges.
 
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
LTD 
    -  A battle for control of Tiger Beer, 24 breweries in Asia
and lucrative soft-drink brands should be decided by Friday as
Fraser and Neave weighs a takeover bid by Heineken that could
break up the Singapore beverage and property group.
 
    
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest
oil rig builder, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit
fell 4.6 percent from a year earlier to S$142.8 million ($114.3
million) on lower operating profit from rig building projects.
 
      It said despite the economic uncertainty and volatile
global markets, the fundamentals for offshore oil and gas
activities remain intact, driven by demand for shallow and deep
water drilling rigs. It also proposed an interim dividend of 5
Singapore cents per share.
      The company secured orders worth a total of S$3.1 billion
excluding ship repair since the start of the year. Net order
book rose to S$6.6 billion from S$5.1 billion at the end of
2011, with completion and deliveries extending till the second
quarter of 2015.
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said on Friday its securities turnover
in July fell 9 percent from a year earlier to S$26.5 billion,
while securities daily average value was down 14 percent to
S$1.2 billion. Derivatives volume grew 12 percent to 5.8 million
contracts, while daily average volume rose 7 percent to 270,798
contracts. 
    
    -- HYFLUX LTD 
    - Singapore water treatment firm Hyflux said on Thursday its
second-quarter net profit rose 21 percent to S$17.5 million from
a year earlier on contribution from projects in Asia outside of
China. But gross margin fell to 35 percent from 50 percent.
 
    
($1 = 1.2495 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
