Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 6
August 6, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1390.99       1.9%    25.990
 USD/JPY                          78.51        0.08%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5699          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1604.29      0.08%     1.290
 US CRUDE                         91.16       -0.26%    -0.240
 DOW JONES                        13096.17     1.69%    217.29
 ASIA ADRS                        118.76       2.30%      2.67
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rose on US jobs, hopes for
Europe action 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore leads gain; Thailand snaps
4-session rising streak 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
LTD 
    - Heineken will boost its Asian growth with
control of the group which brews Tiger beer after Singapore's
Fraser and Neave agreed to sell its stake in the firm for S$5.1
billion ($4.1 billion). 
    
    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL 
    - Singapore-listed Thai Beverage said on Saturday it signed
an agreement with banks for a S$2.8 billion loan facility to
finance its purchase of Fraser and Neave shares. The banks are
the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd, Standard Chartered
Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. 
          
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - CapitaLand's serviced residence unit, The Ascott Ltd, has
signed an agreement to buy The Cavendish London for 158.8
million pounds ($247.7 million). Ascott will manage the 230-unit
hotel from the fourth quarter of 2012. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines' regional carrier SilkAir said on
Friday it signed a letter of intent to buy new aircraft from
Boeing worth $4.9 billion, making it the largest order in
SilkAir's history. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 
    - Singapore energy, water and marine group Sembcorp
Industries said on Friday its second-quarter net profit rose 8.9
percent to S$190.7 million from a year earlier, helped by the
contribution from its utilities business. 
    
($1 = 0.6411 British pounds)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
