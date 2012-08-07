FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 7
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Airlines
August 7, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1394.23      0.23%     3.240
 USD/JPY                          78.17       -0.09%    -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5613          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1610.94      0.03%     0.550
 US CRUDE                         91.86       -0.37%    -0.340
 DOW JONES                        13117.51     0.16%     21.34
 ASIA ADRS                        119.36       0.51%      0.60
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise on ECB plan hopes
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer on strong US data, Singapore at 1-year
high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig
builder, said on Tuesday it had firmed up contracts with Sete
Brasil for the design and construction of five semisubmersible
drilling rigs for around $4.1 billion. The companies had signed
a letter of intent in April.  
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange Ltd said on Monday it is buying a 49
percent stake in the operator of the city-state's wholesale
electricity market. The exchange is paying an initial S$17.64
million ($14.19 million) for just under half of the Energy
Market Company, which runs the National Electricity Market of
Singapore. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines (SIA)' regional carrier, SilkAir,
appointed Leslie Thng as its new chief executive from Sept. 3.
Thng will replace Marvin Tan, who will be returning to SIA. This
follows an announcement last week that SilkAir had signed a
letter of intent to buy new aircraft from Boeing worth
$4.9 billion.  
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei seen consolidating near resistance at 25-day MA 
 > Wall St closes at 3-month high on hopes for Europe     
 > U.S. bond prices rise slightly before U.S. debt sales 
 > Euro still supported; Aussie eyes RBA                
 > Gold up, volume thin on uncertainty over c. banks    
 > Oil hits 11-week high on strong equities, weak dollar 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.