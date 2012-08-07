Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 7

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.23 0.23% 3.240 USD/JPY 78.17 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5613 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1610.94 0.03% 0.550 US CRUDE 91.86 -0.37% -0.340 DOW JONES 13117.51 0.16% 21.34 ASIA ADRS 119.36 0.51% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise on ECB plan hopes SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer on strong US data, Singapore at 1-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Tuesday it had firmed up contracts with Sete Brasil for the design and construction of five semisubmersible drilling rigs for around $4.1 billion. The companies had signed a letter of intent in April. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange Ltd said on Monday it is buying a 49 percent stake in the operator of the city-state's wholesale electricity market. The exchange is paying an initial S$17.64 million ($14.19 million) for just under half of the Energy Market Company, which runs the National Electricity Market of Singapore. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines (SIA)' regional carrier, SilkAir, appointed Leslie Thng as its new chief executive from Sept. 3. Thng will replace Marvin Tan, who will be returning to SIA. This follows an announcement last week that SilkAir had signed a letter of intent to buy new aircraft from Boeing worth $4.9 billion. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen consolidating near resistance at 25-day MA > Wall St closes at 3-month high on hopes for Europe > U.S. bond prices rise slightly before U.S. debt sales > Euro still supported; Aussie eyes RBA > Gold up, volume thin on uncertainty over c. banks > Oil hits 11-week high on strong equities, weak dollar > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)