Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 10

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2350 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.8 0.04% 0.580 USD/JPY 78.61 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6847 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1615.7 -0.09% -1.390 US CRUDE 93.56 0.21% 0.200 DOW JONES 13165.19 -0.08% -10.45 ASIA ADRS 120.65 0.52% 0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE'S ECONOMY - Singapore's trade-driven economy is likely to grow by 1.5 to 2.5 percent this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday, narrowing the outlook from an earlier forecast of 1 to 3 percent. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's biggest oil rig maker, said on Friday its Brazil unit FELS Brasil S/A has secured two contracts worth a total of about $950 million from Petrobras-led consortiums Guara BV and Tupi BV. -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES - Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines, the world's seventh-largest container shipping firm, reported its sixth consecutive quarterly net loss mainly due to one-time charges for restructuring and vessels held for sale. -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore-listed Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminium components for trains, said on Wednesday it expects its second-quarter net profit to be significantly lower than the preceding three months. This is mainly due to lower revenue, higher operating expenses and finance costs, as well as bigger losses from its associated company, the company said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)