FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 10
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Aluminum
August 10, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2350 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1402.8       0.04%     0.580
 USD/JPY                          78.61        0.08%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6847          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1615.7      -0.09%    -1.390
 US CRUDE                         93.56        0.21%     0.200
 DOW JONES                        13165.19    -0.08%    -10.45
 ASIA ADRS                        120.65       0.52%      0.62
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus hopes keep stocks afloat, corn hits
high 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai refiners strong; Philippine retreats
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE'S ECONOMY 
    - Singapore's trade-driven economy is likely to grow by 1.5
to 2.5 percent this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on
Wednesday, narrowing the outlook from an earlier forecast of 1
to 3 percent. 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's biggest oil rig
maker, said on Friday its Brazil unit FELS Brasil S/A has
secured two contracts worth a total of about $950 million from
Petrobras-led consortiums Guara BV and Tupi BV. 
    
    -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES 
    - Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines, the world's
seventh-largest container shipping firm, reported its sixth
consecutive quarterly net loss mainly due to one-time charges
for restructuring and vessels held for sale. 
    
    -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore-listed Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminium
components for trains, said on Wednesday it expects its
second-quarter net profit to be significantly lower than the
preceding three months. This is mainly due to lower revenue,
higher operating expenses and finance costs, as well as bigger
losses from its associated company, the company said.
 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei seen rising on open but momentum in doubt       
 > S&P 500 extends rally to day 5 with slim gain          
 > U.S. debt prices edge down after 30-year bond auction 
 > Euro falls for second day vs U.S. dollar, yen        
 > Gold up on China stimulus hope, volume thinnest of yr 
 > Oil up on U.S. data, North Sea outlook, stimulus hopes 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.