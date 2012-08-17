FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 17
August 17, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1415.51      0.71%     9.980
 USD/JPY                          79.25       -0.09%    -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8294          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1615.8       0.09%     1.500
 US CRUDE                         95.33       -0.28%    -0.270
 DOW JONES                        13250.11     0.65%     85.33
 ASIA ADRS                        120.15       0.93%      1.11
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on Merkel remarks, dollar
slips 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, Singapore
commodities strong 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
 
    - Singapore's Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries
have requested that trading in their shares be suspended pending
an announcement. F&N controls around 40 percent of Tiger Beer
maker APB, which Dutch brewer Heineken is trying to
take full control of. 
    
    -- STX OSV HOLDINGS 
    - South Korea's STX Corp has chosen Italian
government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA as the preferred
bidder for its controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV
Holdings, a spokesman for STX said on Friday. 
    
    -- OTTO MARINE LTD 
    - Singapore offshore marine firm Otto Marine said it had
sold a work maintenance vessel for around $38 million to an
unnamed buyer. After the sale, the company's unit will enter
into a bareboat charter agreement with the buyer for five years.
 
    
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
