Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 23
August 23, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2351 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1413.49      0.02%     0.320
 USD/JPY                          78.55       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7002          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1654.64      0.56%     9.250
 US CRUDE                         97.32        0.06%     0.060
 DOW JONES                        13172.76    -0.23%    -30.82
 ASIA ADRS                        120.41      -0.01%     -0.01
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- GENTING SINGAPORE 
    - The Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore had fined Las
Vegas Sands' Marina Bay Sands and Genting Singapore's
Resorts World at Sentosa S$357,500 ($285,600) and S$140,000,
respectively, for breaching "social safeguard requirements" from
1 May 2011 to 31 October 2011.
      These breaches include allowing Singapore citizens and
permanent residents to enter the casinos without paying entry
levies.
    
    -- INTRACO LTD, HANWELL HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Hanwell Holdings said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell
29.5 million shares in Intraco, representing 29.9 percent of the
company's issued shares, to Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong for
S$20.6 million or S$0.70 per share. 
    
    -- NAM CHEONG LTD 
    - Singapore-listed offshore marine group Nam Cheong said on
Wednesday it had agreed to sell two anchor handling towing
supply vessels and one platform supply vessel for a total of
$43.8 million. 
    
($1 = 1.2517 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
