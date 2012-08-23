Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 23

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2351 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.49 0.02% 0.320 USD/JPY 78.55 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7002 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1654.64 0.56% 9.250 US CRUDE 97.32 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 13172.76 -0.23% -30.82 ASIA ADRS 120.41 -0.01% -0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P recovers from losses, dollar falls after Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Most lower; Vietnam extends losses amid bank fears STOCKS TO WATCH -- GENTING SINGAPORE - The Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore had fined Las Vegas Sands' Marina Bay Sands and Genting Singapore's Resorts World at Sentosa S$357,500 ($285,600) and S$140,000, respectively, for breaching "social safeguard requirements" from 1 May 2011 to 31 October 2011. These breaches include allowing Singapore citizens and permanent residents to enter the casinos without paying entry levies. -- INTRACO LTD, HANWELL HOLDINGS LTD - Hanwell Holdings said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell 29.5 million shares in Intraco, representing 29.9 percent of the company's issued shares, to Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong for S$20.6 million or S$0.70 per share. -- NAM CHEONG LTD - Singapore-listed offshore marine group Nam Cheong said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell two anchor handling towing supply vessels and one platform supply vessel for a total of $43.8 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall as exporters face stronger yen > S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes > U.S. bond yields fall after Fed minutes > U.S. dollar pummeled as more Fed stimulus eyed > Gold up above $1,650; Fed minutes feed stimulus hopes > Oil rises on Fed minutes, U.S. inventory drop > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2517 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ed Davies)