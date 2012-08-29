FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 29
#Beverages - Brewers
August 29, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1409.3      -0.08%    -1.140
 USD/JPY                          78.6         0.13%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6352          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1666.26     -0.02%    -0.270
 US CRUDE                         95.97       -0.37%    -0.360
 DOW JONES                        13102.99    -0.17%    -21.68
 ASIA ADRS                        118.78      -0.29%     -0.34
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro up on ECB hopes; hurricane jitters lift
oil 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall slightly; Vietnam bounces off low
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
, THAI BEVERAGE PCL 
    - Thai Beverage has raised its stake in Fraser and Neave to
just below the level that would trigger a mandatory offer for
the whole company, showing its commitment to blocking Heineken's
 bid for Asia Pacific Breweries. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest
oil rig builder, said on Wednesday it won a contract worth $674
million to carry out work for two floating production storage
and offloading vessels. 
    
    -- IHH HEALTHCARE BHD  
    - Malaysia's IHH Healthcare, the world's second-biggest
listed healthcare provider by market value, posted a more than
five-fold jump in second-quarter profit, mainly on consolidation
of results from a Turkish hospital and gains from the sale of
assets in Singapore. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on
Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 14 percent to S$109.5
million ($87.4 million) from a year earlier, partly dragged down
by its industrial raw materials segment. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum
of understanding with China's Shandong Finance Office to work
together in areas such as the listing of more Shandong companies
on the Singapore bourse. 
    
($1 = 1.2532 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

