Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 3
September 3, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sep 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1406.58      0.51%     7.100
 USD/JPY                          78.29       -0.11%    -0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5484          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1686.19     -0.26%    -4.450
 US CRUDE                         96.1        -0.38%    -0.370
 DOW JONES                        13090.84     0.69%     90.13
 ASIA ADRS                        117.30       0.39%      0.45
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch lower after Bernanke as
data in focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end higher in subdued trade, weak August
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig
builder, said on Monday its unit is part a consortium that had
won a contract worth around S$124 million ($99 million) for a
waste-to-energy project in Bialystok, Poland. 
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - Singapore's CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property
developer, said on Monday it will launch Raffles City Chengdu, a
mixed development in China comprising a shopping mall, office
towers, a hotel, serviced residences and apartments.
 
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
 
    - Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and
Neave said in a response to a letter from an investor that its
proposed capital reduction allows it to return 84 percent of the
potential S$4.8 billion gain from selling its entire stake in
Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries. 
      F&N will cancel one of every three shares held by all
shareholders and pay out S$8.50 for each share cancelled. To
minimise problems arising from odd-lots, F&N had obtained an
approval from the Singapore Exchange for the inclusion of a new
trading board lot size of 10 shares per board lot, it said. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore's flagship carrier, Singapore Airlines, said on
Friday it had appointed Hsieh Tsun-yan and Gautam Banerjee to
its board as independent non-executive directors.
 
    
($1 = 1.2474 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editign by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
