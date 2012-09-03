Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 3

SINGAPORE, Sep 3 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100 USD/JPY 78.29 -0.11% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5484 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1686.19 -0.26% -4.450 US CRUDE 96.1 -0.38% -0.370 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch lower after Bernanke as data in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end higher in subdued trade, weak August STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Monday its unit is part a consortium that had won a contract worth around S$124 million ($99 million) for a waste-to-energy project in Bialystok, Poland. -- CAPITALAND LTD - Singapore's CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said on Monday it will launch Raffles City Chengdu, a mixed development in China comprising a shopping mall, office towers, a hotel, serviced residences and apartments. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES - Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave said in a response to a letter from an investor that its proposed capital reduction allows it to return 84 percent of the potential S$4.8 billion gain from selling its entire stake in Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries. F&N will cancel one of every three shares held by all shareholders and pay out S$8.50 for each share cancelled. To minimise problems arising from odd-lots, F&N had obtained an approval from the Singapore Exchange for the inclusion of a new trading board lot size of 10 shares per board lot, it said. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore's flagship carrier, Singapore Airlines, said on Friday it had appointed Hsieh Tsun-yan and Gautam Banerjee to its board as independent non-executive directors. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise as Bernanke boosts stimulus hopes > Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play > Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes > Euro slips, Aussie dollar hit by China data > Gold soars to five-month high on Fed stimulus hopes > Oil posts 2nd monthly rise, tops $114 after Bernanke > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2474 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editign by Edwina Gibbs)