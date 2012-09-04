FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 4
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Construction Materials
September 4, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1406.58      0.51%     7.100
 USD/JPY                          78.31         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.545           --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1692.14      0.02%     0.350
 US CRUDE                         96.89        0.44%     0.420
 DOW JONES                        13090.84     0.69%     90.13
 ASIA ADRS                        117.30       0.39%      0.45
 -------------------------------------------------------------                          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on central bank hopes, eyes on
ECB 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end higher amid stimulus hopes 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange and Bursa Malaysia will be connected on
the ASEAN Trading Link starting from Sept. 18, offering
investors a new access to both markets, according to a statement
on Monday. The Stock Exchange of Thailand will be next to
connect to the trading link. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on
Tuesday it will issue S$250 million ($200.6 million) fixed rate
notes at 2.50 percent due 2013. Proceeds will be used for
working capital and general corporate purposes, including
refinancing existing debt. 
    
    -- CHIP ENG SENG CORP LTD 
    - Singapore construction firm Chip Eng said on Monday it had
secured a S$210 million contract from the Housing and
Development Board to build residential buildings in the Bukit
Batok area of the city-state. 
    
    -- NAM CHEONG LTD 
    - Nam Cheong said on Monday it had won sale contracts worth
a total of $59 million for two accommodation work barges. The
barges were sold to Perdana Petroleum Bhd, an offshore marine
service provider for the oil and gas industry in Malaysia and
the Southeast Asian region. 
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei weakens on global economic slowdown worries     
 > Bernanke lifts Wall Street, keeps stimulus in play     
 > Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes            
 > Euro resilient on ECB hopes, Aussie eyes RBA         
 > Gold near 5-month highs after Fed QE signal          
 > Oil rises, stimulus hopes outweigh weak Chinese data  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 1.2464 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.