Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 5
#Aluminum
September 5, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1404.94     -0.12%    -1.640
 USD/JPY                          78.46         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5671          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1691.91     -0.13%    -2.230
 US CRUDE                         95.35        0.05%     0.050
 DOW JONES                        13035.94    -0.42%    -54.90
 ASIA ADRS                        115.84      -1.24%     -1.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------               
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro fall, investors brace for
ECB, US payrolls 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat to weaker; Vietnam bucks trend 
 
 
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
 
    - Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and
Neave said on Wednesday it will release a circular to
shareholders on Thursday laying out details on the proposed sale
of its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries to Heineken, as well as
its capital reduction plan. It will also set the date for a
shareholder meeting. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said securities turnover fell 29
percent to S$29.4 billion ($23.6 billion) from a year earlier,
but was up 11 percent from a month earlier. Daily average value
was down 29 percent year-on-year at S$1.4 billion, but 16
percent higher month-on-month. 
    
    -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP 
    - Singapore's OCBC said on Wednesday it had priced $1
billion of fixed rate subordinated notes. The notes are priced
at 99.905 percent and will bear a coupon of 3.15 percent per
annum from the issue date to March 2018.
    
    -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Midas said on Wednesday it had secured two new contracts
worth a total of 123.4 million yuan ($19.4 million) from Chinese
power industry players to supply aluminium alloy tubings.
    
($1 = 1.2475 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 6.3473 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
