Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 6

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0048 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.44 -0.11% -1.500 USD/JPY 78.46 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5926 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1692.18 -0.05% -0.860 US CRUDE 95.85 0.51% 0.490 DOW JONES 13047.48 0.09% 11.54 ASIA ADRS 114.53 -1.13% -1.31 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up, euro holds ground on ECB hopes SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall ahead of ECB meeting, US jobs report STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES - Singapore's Fraser and Neave set a Sept. 28 vote for shareholders to approve the sale of a 40 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken, saying the Dutch brewer had a right of first refusal on most of the APB shares that made its offer the best deal in a takeover battle. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Singapore-listed palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources requested on Thursday that trading in their shares be halted pending an announcement. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES - Singapore's Global Logistic Properties, which runs warehouses in China and Japan, said on Wednesday it had agreed to pre-lease 74,000 square metres to an e-commerce retailer which is expanding in GLP Park Wuqing in Tianjin, North China.