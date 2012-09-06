FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 6
September 6, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0048 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1403.44     -0.11%    -1.500
 USD/JPY                          78.46        0.11%     0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5926          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1692.18     -0.05%    -0.860
 US CRUDE                         95.85        0.51%     0.490
 DOW JONES                        13047.48     0.09%     11.54
 ASIA ADRS                        114.53      -1.13%     -1.31
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                    
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up, euro holds ground on ECB
hopes 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall ahead of ECB meeting, US jobs report
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
 
    - Singapore's Fraser and Neave set a Sept. 28 vote for
shareholders to approve the sale of a 40 percent stake in Asia
Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken, saying the Dutch brewer had a
right of first refusal on most of the APB shares that made its
offer the best deal in a takeover battle. 
    
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD 
    - Singapore-listed palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources
requested on Thursday that trading in their shares be halted
pending an announcement. 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES 
    - Singapore's Global Logistic Properties, which runs
warehouses in China and Japan, said on Wednesday it had agreed
to pre-lease 74,000 square metres to an e-commerce retailer
which is expanding in GLP Park Wuqing in Tianjin, North China.
 
    
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)

