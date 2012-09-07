FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 7
September 7, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1432.12      2.04%    28.680
 USD/JPY                          78.89        0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6781          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1697.11     -0.23%    -3.930
 US CRUDE                         94.76       -0.81%    -0.770
 DOW JONES                        13292.00     1.87%    244.52
 ASIA ADRS                        116.93       2.10%      2.40
 -------------------------------------------------------------                             
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks surge to new highs on ECB bond-buying
plan 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia leads losses to 2-month lows 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES 
    - Singapore palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources said on
Friday it plans to issue $400 million in convertible bonds due
2017 at 2.50 percent per annum. The initial conversion price is
S$0.8896 for each new share.  
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said on Thursday it had signed a
memorandum of understanding with stanbul Menkul Kymetler
Borsas to work together in areas such as promoting investment
opportunities in both markets. 
    
    -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore offshore firm Ezra Holdings said on Thursday it
had won a contract from ABB to install subsea power cables. The
value of the contract was not disclosed. 
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

