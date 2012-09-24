FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 24
#Coal
September 24, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1460.15     -0.01%    -0.110
 USD/JPY                          78.13       -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.758           --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1767.74     -0.82%   -14.680
 US CRUDE                         92.76       -0.14%    -0.130
 DOW JONES                        13579.47    -0.13%    -17.46
 ASIA ADRS                        122.45       0.11%      0.14
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil
up 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms
 
 
 
    -- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust agreed to
buy Siloam Hospitals Manado and Hotel Aryaduta Manado for S$83.6
million ($68.3 million), as well as Siloam Hospitals Makassar
for S$59.3 million. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said on Friday it signed a memorandum
of understanding with the Tianjin authorities in China to work
on the potential listing of Tianjin companies on the Singapore
bourse. 
    
    -- SAKARI RESOURCES LTD 
    - Sakari said its coal reserves at its Sebuku mine in
Indonesia have risen, with 22.1 million metric tonnes (Mt) of
proven reserves as at June 30, up from 1.6 Mt at end-2011.
Probable reserves also rose to 9.4 Mt from 5.5 Mt.
 
    PTT, Thailand's top energy company, has offered to
buy out Sakari for $960 million as the oil and gas firm expands
into coal to meet rising regional demand for the fuel.
 
    
 > Nikkei dips in early trade, global growth a concern    
 > Wall St ends flat despite Spain hope, S&P off for week 
 > Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk             
 > Euro sulks after negative week, Spain still eyed     
 > Gold holds gains after early rally toward 2012 high  
 > Oil rises for second day as supply concerns mount     
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 1.2233 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
