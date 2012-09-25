Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 25

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1456.89 -0.22% -3.260 USD/JPY 77.84 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7198 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1765.76 0.12% 2.110 US CRUDE 92.1 0.18% 0.170 DOW JONES 13558.92 -0.15% -20.55 ASIA ADRS 121.82 -0.51% -0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as growth worries weigh SE ASIA STOCKS-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia drops STOCKS TO WATCH -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Kellogg Co is expanding its presence in China's fast-growing breakfast and snack foods market through a joint venture with Singapore palm oil producer Wilmar International, months after the U.S. cereal maker sold its stake in a cookie and cracker manufacturer in the country. -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP, UNITED OVERSEAS BANK - Singapore's central bank said on Monday it has ordered banks to review how they set rates for non-deliverable forward foreign exchange contracts. Separately, Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Export Import Bank of Korea to work together in infrastructure and project financing. -- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore oil and gas services firm Rotary Engineering said on Monday it expects a net loss for the third quarter ending Sept. 30 mainly due to additional costs that significantly affected gross margins at a project in Saudi Arabia. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei weakens after German data, Caterpillar forecast > Wall St drops after Caterpillar forecast, German data > Yields fall as Germany sparks growth concerns > Euro steadies after dropping on German data, Spain > Gold falls on weak commodities, option expiry eyed > Oil falls as weak German data weighs on outlook > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)