FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 25
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
September 25, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1456.89     -0.22%    -3.260
 USD/JPY                          77.84       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7198          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1765.76      0.12%     2.110
 US CRUDE                         92.1         0.18%     0.170
 DOW JONES                        13558.92    -0.15%    -20.55
 ASIA ADRS                        121.82      -0.51%     -0.63
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as growth worries weigh
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia
drops 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Kellogg Co is expanding its presence in China's
fast-growing breakfast and snack foods market through a joint
venture with Singapore palm oil producer Wilmar International,
months after the U.S. cereal maker sold its stake in a cookie
and cracker manufacturer in the country. 
    
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING
CORP, UNITED OVERSEAS BANK 
    - Singapore's central bank said on Monday it has ordered
banks to review how they set rates for non-deliverable forward
foreign exchange contracts. 
      Separately, Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS said it had
signed a memorandum of understanding with the Export Import Bank
of Korea to work together in infrastructure and project
financing. 
    
    -- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD 
    - Singapore oil and gas services firm Rotary Engineering
said on Monday it expects a net loss for the third quarter
ending Sept. 30 mainly due to additional costs that
significantly affected gross margins at a project in Saudi
Arabia. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei weakens after German data, Caterpillar forecast 
 > Wall St drops after Caterpillar forecast, German data  
 > Yields fall as Germany sparks growth concerns         
 > Euro steadies after dropping on German data, Spain   
 > Gold falls on weak commodities, option expiry eyed   
 > Oil falls as weak German data weighs on outlook       
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.