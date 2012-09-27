FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 28
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
September 28, 2012 / 12:01 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2347 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1447.15      0.96%    13.830
 USD/JPY                          77.62        0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6507          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1776.86     -0.02%    -0.430
 US CRUDE                         92.26        0.45%     0.410
 DOW JONES                        13485.97     0.54%     72.46
 ASIA ADRS                        121.70       1.95%      2.33
 -------------------------------------------------------------             
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro advance on Spain's budget
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE, THAI BEVERAGE, ASIA
PACIFIC BREWERIES 
    - Kirin Holdings Co is expected to sell its 15
percent stake in Singapore's Fraser and Neave for 120 billion
yen ($1.54 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.
  
      F&N's shareholders will meet today to vote on the
conglomerate's proposed sale of its 40 percent stake in Asia
Pacific Breweries to Heineken, as well as a planned S$4 billion
payout through a capital reduction.
    
    -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST 
    - Ascott Residence Trust said on Friday it had agreed to buy
the 166-unit Madison Hamburg in Germany for 37.5 million euros
($48.2 million). 
    
    -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore offshore services firm Ezra said it had received
strong support from its shareholders for the proposed
distribution of Triyards Holdings Ltd shares. Shareholders will
receive one Triyards share for every 10 Ezra shares.
 
      Ezra plans to list Triyards, its engineering and
fabrication unit, on the Singapore Exchange in October.
 
    
    -- ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST 
    - Ascendas India Trust said on Friday it is planning a
private placement at S$0.72 per new unit to raise gross proceeds
of up to S$100 million. 
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei set for small gain, Spain budget eases worries  
 > Wall Street jumps as Spain moves toward reforms        
 > Prices fall as Spanish budget spurs risk-taking       
 > Euro perkier, commodity currencies shine             
 > Gold up 1.5 pct on China stimulus talk, euro fears   
 > Oil up on Iran tension, Spain reform plans            
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 0.7775 euros)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.