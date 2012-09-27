Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 28

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2347 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1447.15 0.96% 13.830 USD/JPY 77.62 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6507 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1776.86 -0.02% -0.430 US CRUDE 92.26 0.45% 0.410 DOW JONES 13485.97 0.54% 72.46 ASIA ADRS 121.70 1.95% 2.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro advance on Spain's budget SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE, THAI BEVERAGE, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES - Kirin Holdings Co is expected to sell its 15 percent stake in Singapore's Fraser and Neave for 120 billion yen ($1.54 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported. F&N's shareholders will meet today to vote on the conglomerate's proposed sale of its 40 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries to Heineken, as well as a planned S$4 billion payout through a capital reduction. -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - Ascott Residence Trust said on Friday it had agreed to buy the 166-unit Madison Hamburg in Germany for 37.5 million euros ($48.2 million). -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore offshore services firm Ezra said it had received strong support from its shareholders for the proposed distribution of Triyards Holdings Ltd shares. Shareholders will receive one Triyards share for every 10 Ezra shares. Ezra plans to list Triyards, its engineering and fabrication unit, on the Singapore Exchange in October. -- ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST - Ascendas India Trust said on Friday it is planning a private placement at S$0.72 per new unit to raise gross proceeds of up to S$100 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set for small gain, Spain budget eases worries > Wall Street jumps as Spain moves toward reforms > Prices fall as Spanish budget spurs risk-taking > Euro perkier, commodity currencies shine > Gold up 1.5 pct on China stimulus talk, euro fears > Oil up on Iran tension, Spain reform plans > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Eric Meijer)