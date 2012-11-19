FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 19
November 19, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 19

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1359.88      0.48%     6.550
 USD/JPY                          81.47        0.26%     0.210
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5995          --     0.015
 SPOT GOLD                        1717.41      0.23%     3.920
 US CRUDE                         87.65        0.84%     0.730
 DOW JONES                        12588.31     0.37%     45.93
 ASIA ADRS                        118.73       1.18%      1.39
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on fiscal hope; yen down for
third day 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand recovers; others mixed as global
concerns weigh 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine said its unit, Jurong
Shipyard, and Oslo-listed Prosafe SE had finalised a
contract to build an accommodation semi-submersible rig worth
$295.2 million. Prosafe has options for three more units.
 
    
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES 
    - Palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources said it had issued 1.5
billion ringgit ($488.4 million) worth of Islamic medium term
notes. The notes will mature in 2017 and have a rate of 4.35
percent per year.  
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Fraser and Neave (F&N) said on Friday it would distribute
gains from the sale of Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries
to shareholders only after the Singapore property and drinks
conglomerate is no longer the subject of a takeover offer.
 
      A group led by Singapore property firm Overseas Union
Enterprise Ltd launched a S$13.1 billion ($10.7
billion) bid for F&N last week, challenging a takeover offer for
the conglomerate from Thailand's third-richest man.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Japan's Nikkei hits highest level since Sept 21        
 > Washington's positive tone cheers Wall St for a day    
 > Bonds rise on US budget talks, Israel worries         
 > Yen steadier after hammering, still fragile          
 > Gold down for week on recession, fiscal crisis fears 
 > Oil rises on Middle East conflict, Gulf of Mexico fire 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
