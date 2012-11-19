Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 19

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1359.88 0.48% 6.550 USD/JPY 81.47 0.26% 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5995 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1717.41 0.23% 3.920 US CRUDE 87.65 0.84% 0.730 DOW JONES 12588.31 0.37% 45.93 ASIA ADRS 118.73 1.18% 1.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on fiscal hope; yen down for third day SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand recovers; others mixed as global concerns weigh STOCKS TO WATCH -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine said its unit, Jurong Shipyard, and Oslo-listed Prosafe SE had finalised a contract to build an accommodation semi-submersible rig worth $295.2 million. Prosafe has options for three more units. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES - Palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources said it had issued 1.5 billion ringgit ($488.4 million) worth of Islamic medium term notes. The notes will mature in 2017 and have a rate of 4.35 percent per year. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave (F&N) said on Friday it would distribute gains from the sale of Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries to shareholders only after the Singapore property and drinks conglomerate is no longer the subject of a takeover offer. A group led by Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd launched a S$13.1 billion ($10.7 billion) bid for F&N last week, challenging a takeover offer for the conglomerate from Thailand's third-richest man. MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei hits highest level since Sept 21 > Washington's positive tone cheers Wall St for a day > Bonds rise on US budget talks, Israel worries > Yen steadier after hammering, still fragile > Gold down for week on recession, fiscal crisis fears > Oil rises on Middle East conflict, Gulf of Mexico fire > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: