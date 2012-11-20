FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 20
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
November 20, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1386.89      1.99%    27.010
 USD/JPY                          81.32        -0.1%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.608           --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1730.44     -0.06%    -1.010
 US CRUDE                         88.97       -0.35%    -0.310
 DOW JONES                        12795.96     1.65%    207.65
 ASIA ADRS                        120.54       1.52%      1.81
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets soar on US fiscal cliff hopes
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Greece debt concerns weigh ahead of
key meeting 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Commodities firm Olam International requested for a halt
in the trading of its shares "pending clarification".
 
    
    -- NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Northstar Group, which manages $1.2 billion in committed
equity capital dedicated to Southeast Asia, said it had agreed
to buy a controlling 50.05 percent stake in Singapore's Nera
Telecommunications from Eltek ASA.
      As a result of the deal, Northstar will launch a general
offer for all the shares it does not own at S$0.49 a share. Nera
shares were last traded at S$0.52.
    
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 
    - Singapore's United Overseas Bank said its unit, UOB Asset
Management Ltd, had agreed to acquire ING Funds (Thailand)
Company Ltd for 10 million euros ($12.8 million). The completion
of the acquisition is conditional upon regulatory approvals in
Europe, Thailand and Singapore, UOB said. 
    
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    -  Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic
launched a share sale on Monday to fund the building of a luxury
real estate project in the frontier market, coinciding with the
historic visit by U.S. President Barack Obama. 
    
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - International grains exporter Noble Group Ltd plans to
build a soy-crushing plant in Paraguay, the world's No. 4
exporter of the oilseed, an industry group in the South American
country said. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei seen rising as fiscal cliff fears recede        
 > Budget talk optimism spurs Wall Street rally           
 > Prices dip on hopes budget crisis can be avoided      
 > Euro nears 2-week high on Greece, US budget optimism 
 > Gold up on hopes over 'fiscal cliff' talks, Greece   
 > Oil rises on Mideast tensions, US optimism            
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.