Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 21
November 21, 2012

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
                                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1387.81      0.07%     0.920
 USD/JPY                          81.81        0.18%     0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.671           --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1726.2      -0.11%    -1.840
 US CRUDE                         87.31        0.65%     0.560
 DOW JONES                        12788.51    -0.06%     -7.45
 ASIA ADRS                        119.76      -0.65%     -0.78
 -------------------------------------------------------------                          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, refocusing on US fiscal
cliff 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record high; US fiscal hopes
help 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singaporean commodities trader Olam said an attack on its
prospects and accounting practices by Carson Block, the founder
of shortseller Muddy Waters, was "baseless and unsubstantiated".
 
    
    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL 
    - Thailand beer and spirits company Thai Beverage said its
third-quarter net profit rose 16 percent to 3 billion baht
($97.7 million) from a year earlier, lifted by higher sales
volume and prices for its spirits business. 
    
    -- LOYZ ENERGY LTD 
    - Loyz Energy said its indirectly held subsidiary, Loyz Rex
Drilling Services LLC, had agreed to acquire two drilling rigs
from JT Oil Consultancy Ltd for $26 million. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei hits 2-month high, led by exporters as yen slips 
 > Bernanke's 'cliff' comments break two-day rally        
 > Bond prices down on fiscal hopes, before supply       
 > Yen hits 7-month low, euro helped by Greece hopes    
 > Gold down on Gaza ceasefire hope, Bernanke comments  
 > Oil drops as Gaza truce seen; losses pared on API data 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

