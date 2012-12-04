FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 4
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 4, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0052 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1409.46     -0.47%    -6.720
 USD/JPY                          82.1        -0.16%    -0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6181          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1714.81      0.00%    -0.040
 US CRUDE                         88.93       -0.18%    -0.160
 DOW JONES                        12965.60    -0.46%    -59.98
 ASIA ADRS                        122.40      -0.76%     -0.94
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip after US data, oil mixed on China
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila sets new record; Bangkok at fresh peak
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodities trader Olam, under attack from
short-seller Muddy Waters, announced an issue of bonds with
warrants to buy shares, which is backed by state investor
Temasek Holdings. 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig
builder, said on Tuesday it had signed a contract with Ukraine
state energy firm Naftogaz to build two semi-submersible
drilling rigs worth about $1.2 billion. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei edges down as poor US data sours sentiment      
 > Wall St sours on weak domestic factory data            
 > Bonds slip as Spain aid, Chinese data curb safety bid 
 > Euro firms against dollar, yen; RBA decision eyed    
 > Gold flat as US fiscal talks deadlock                
 > Brent oil falls as weak US data offsets China optimism 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.