Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 4

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0052 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.46 -0.47% -6.720 USD/JPY 82.1 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6181 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1714.81 0.00% -0.040 US CRUDE 88.93 -0.18% -0.160 DOW JONES 12965.60 -0.46% -59.98 ASIA ADRS 122.40 -0.76% -0.94 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip after US data, oil mixed on China SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila sets new record; Bangkok at fresh peak STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodities trader Olam, under attack from short-seller Muddy Waters, announced an issue of bonds with warrants to buy shares, which is backed by state investor Temasek Holdings. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Tuesday it had signed a contract with Ukraine state energy firm Naftogaz to build two semi-submersible drilling rigs worth about $1.2 billion. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down as poor US data sours sentiment > Wall St sours on weak domestic factory data > Bonds slip as Spain aid, Chinese data curb safety bid > Euro firms against dollar, yen; RBA decision eyed > Gold flat as US fiscal talks deadlock > Brent oil falls as weak US data offsets China optimism > Key political risks to watch in Singapore