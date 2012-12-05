FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 5
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
December 5, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0048 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1407.05     -0.17%    -2.410
 USD/JPY                          81.89          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6096          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1696.39     -0.02%    -0.350
 US CRUDE                         88.53        0.03%     0.030
 DOW JONES                        12951.78    -0.11%    -13.82
 ASIA ADRS                        122.21      -0.16%     -0.19
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lacklustre, capped by US budget
worries 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand off peak, Manila at record high
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodities trader Olam, which is battling
short-seller Muddy Waters, said late on Tuesday it had asked one
of its banks last Saturday to take an "investment opportunity"
to its second-biggest shareholder, state investor Temasek
Holdings. 
      Olam's $1.2 billion cash call lifted its shares on Tuesday
but failed to ease concerns about the company's financial
position after its CEO only last week said it would not tap debt
markets for the next five to six months. 
    
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore's regulator has fined two executives from palm
oil company Wilmar International a total of S$160,000
($131,200)for insider trading. Wilmar said in a separate
statement it will retain the two executives in their current
positions.
      Goh Ing Sing, head of Wilmar's plantation division, and
Keu Haw Gee, plantation director for Kalimantan and Sumatra,
bought shares in palm oil company Kencana Agri Ltd in
August 2010, ahead of an announcement from Wilmar that it was to
buy a 20 percent stake in the company. Kencana's share price
rose 10 percent after the acquisition was announced. 
      Goh made a profit of S$43,000 from his share purchase
while Keu made S$2,000. They were fined S$110,000 and S$50,000
respectively. 
    
    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL 
    - Thai Beverage said its subsidiary had entered into a S$3.3
billion five-year loan facility with a syndicated group of banks
in Singapore. The proceeds will be used to pay most of its
existing short-term loans, including a S$2.8 billion bridge loan
facility.  
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei falls as sentiment sours on US budget concerns  
 > Wall St slips as investors seek cliff progress         
 > Bond prices rise on Fed buying but range holds        
 > Euro firm vs USD; AUD bulls give RBA the brush-off   
 > Gold near 1-month low, US budget talks drag          
 > Oil falls on US budget, fuel demand concerns          
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.