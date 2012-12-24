FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 24
December 24, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0043 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1430.15     -0.94%   -13.540
 USD/JPY                          84.46         0.3%     0.250
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7702          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1654.69     -0.08%    -1.400
 US CRUDE                         88.58       -0.09%    -0.080
 DOW JONES                        13190.84    -0.91%   -120.88
 ASIA ADRS                        130.47      -0.70%     -0.92
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, US budget concerns weigh
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; Manila outperforms on the week
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- ROWSLEY LTD 
    - Rowsley, an investment holding company controlled by
Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, announced on Friday a S$581
million ($475.9 million) deal that will transform it into a
property player in Malaysia's Iskandar region. 
    Rowsley will acquire RSP Architects Planners and Engineers
for up to S$223 million, to be paid by the issue of Rowsley
shares at S$0.15 each. Rowsley has also entered into a term
sheet with Vantage Bay Sdn Bhd to buy 9.23 hectares land at
Iskandar for S$358 million.
    
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, UNITED OVERSEAS BANK
, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP 
    - Singapore's central bank has proposed changes to rules
regarding the issue of credit cards and unsecured loans to
individuals, in a bid to prevent those with credit problems from
taking on more debt. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodities firm Olam International, which has
been battling short-seller Muddy Waters for weeks, said on
Friday it had acquired the coffee business unit of Seda Solubles
for $52 million. 
      The key assets bought consist of a manufacturing facility
and a packaging plant in Spain, as well as a storage and
packaging facility in Russia and Seda's brands, Olam said. 
    
    -- KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - Singapore property developer Keppel Land said on Friday it
was not aware of any information that might explain the surge in
its share price, after being queried by the Singapore Exchange.
  
      Keppel Land evaluates a number of potential investments
and joint ventures from time to time in the ordinary course of
its business, but no decision has been made, the company said.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
