Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 24

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0043 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1430.15 -0.94% -13.540 USD/JPY 84.46 0.3% 0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7702 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1654.69 -0.08% -1.400 US CRUDE 88.58 -0.09% -0.080 DOW JONES 13190.84 -0.91% -120.88 ASIA ADRS 130.47 -0.70% -0.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, US budget concerns weigh SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; Manila outperforms on the week STOCKS TO WATCH -- ROWSLEY LTD - Rowsley, an investment holding company controlled by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, announced on Friday a S$581 million ($475.9 million) deal that will transform it into a property player in Malaysia's Iskandar region. Rowsley will acquire RSP Architects Planners and Engineers for up to S$223 million, to be paid by the issue of Rowsley shares at S$0.15 each. Rowsley has also entered into a term sheet with Vantage Bay Sdn Bhd to buy 9.23 hectares land at Iskandar for S$358 million. -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, UNITED OVERSEAS BANK , OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP - Singapore's central bank has proposed changes to rules regarding the issue of credit cards and unsecured loans to individuals, in a bid to prevent those with credit problems from taking on more debt. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodities firm Olam International, which has been battling short-seller Muddy Waters for weeks, said on Friday it had acquired the coffee business unit of Seda Solubles for $52 million. The key assets bought consist of a manufacturing facility and a packaging plant in Spain, as well as a storage and packaging facility in Russia and Seda's brands, Olam said. -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Singapore property developer Keppel Land said on Friday it was not aware of any information that might explain the surge in its share price, after being queried by the Singapore Exchange. Keppel Land evaluates a number of potential investments and joint ventures from time to time in the ordinary course of its business, but no decision has been made, the company said. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hit by stalled US budget talks,down below 10,000 > Wall Street ends lower after 'fiscal cliff' setback > Bonds gain safety bid after Boehner tax plan fails > Disarray in US budget talks sends greenback higher > Gold rebounds to end higher, US budget in focus > Oil falls as US 'fiscal cliff' talks dissolve > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: