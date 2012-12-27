Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0059 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1419.83 -0.48% -6.830 USD/JPY 85.67 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7633 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1654.54 -0.30% -4.950 US CRUDE 90.79 -0.21% -0.190 DOW JONES 13114.59 -0.19% -24.49 ASIA ADRS 130.30 0.35% 0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US fiscal woes cap Asian shares, yen stays weak SE ASIA STOCKS-Up in holiday-thinned trade; Philippines at record high STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodities firm Olam said on Thursday it had bought the shares of NZ Farming Systems Uruguay Ltd that it did not already own at NZ$0.75 per share. The total acquisition cost was NZ$159.6 million ($130.5 million), the company said. -- TECHNICS OIL & GAS LTD - Technics Oil and Gas said it had agreed to issue 10.7 million new shares to Eversendai Corporation Bhd via a placement at S$1.05 each. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hits 20-1/2 month high as yen weakens > Wall Street drops in thin session, led by retailers > Bond prices gain as US fiscal deadline approaches > Yen flirts with 2-year lows on new Japan govt > Gold edges down, US fiscal talks in focus > Oil up to 9-week high on US fiscal talks, technicals > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: