Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27
December 27, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0059 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1419.83     -0.48%    -6.830
 USD/JPY                          85.67        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7633          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1654.54     -0.30%    -4.950
 US CRUDE                         90.79       -0.21%    -0.190
 DOW JONES                        13114.59    -0.19%    -24.49
 ASIA ADRS                        130.30       0.35%      0.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US fiscal woes cap Asian shares, yen stays
weak 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up in holiday-thinned trade; Philippines at
record high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodities firm Olam said on Thursday it had
bought the shares of NZ Farming Systems Uruguay Ltd that it did
not already own at NZ$0.75 per share. The total acquisition cost
was NZ$159.6 million ($130.5 million), the company said.
 
    
    -- TECHNICS OIL & GAS LTD 
    - Technics Oil and Gas said it had agreed to issue 10.7
million new shares to Eversendai Corporation Bhd via a placement
at S$1.05 each. 
   
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei hits 20-1/2 month high as yen weakens           
 > Wall Street drops in thin session, led by retailers    
 > Bond prices gain as US fiscal deadline approaches     
 > Yen flirts with 2-year lows on new Japan govt        
 > Gold edges down, US fiscal talks in focus            
 > Oil up to 9-week high on US fiscal talks, technicals  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
