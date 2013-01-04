FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 4
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
January 4, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0056 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1459.37     -0.21%    -3.050
 USD/JPY                          87.67         0.5%     0.440
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9254          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1653.66     -0.56%    -9.290
 US CRUDE                         92.56       -0.39%    -0.360
 DOW JONES                        13391.36    -0.16%    -21.19
 ASIA ADRS                        135.09      -0.70%     -0.95
 -------------------------------------------------------------               
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop on Fed minutes, dollar
extends gain 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at all-time high; others rise on
higher volume 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CDL Hospitality Trusts 
    - Singapore's CDL Hospitality Trusts had inked an agreement
with Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd for the sale and leaseback of
Angsana Velavaru resort in the Maldives. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
