Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 4

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0056 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1459.37 -0.21% -3.050 USD/JPY 87.67 0.5% 0.440 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9254 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1653.66 -0.56% -9.290 US CRUDE 92.56 -0.39% -0.360 DOW JONES 13391.36 -0.16% -21.19 ASIA ADRS 135.09 -0.70% -0.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop on Fed minutes, dollar extends gain SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at all-time high; others rise on higher volume STOCKS TO WATCH -- CDL Hospitality Trusts - Singapore's CDL Hospitality Trusts had inked an agreement with Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd for the sale and leaseback of Angsana Velavaru resort in the Maldives. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises after US cliff averted, exporters high > Fed minutes short-circuit Wall Street rally > Benchmark yields hit 8-month high on Fed wariness > Yen drops vs dollar; US jobs data awaited > Gold drops 1.2 pct as Fed minutes show doubts on QE > Brent crude slips as profit-taking, Fed minutes weigh > Key political risks to watch in Singapore