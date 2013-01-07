Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 7

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0040 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1466.47 0.49% 7.100 USD/JPY 88.05 -0.12% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.892 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1655.99 -0.03% -0.460 US CRUDE 92.94 -0.16% -0.150 DOW JONES 13435.21 0.33% 43.85 ASIA ADRS 135.28 0.15% 0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St hits 5-year high on data; yen falls again SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Philippines end the week at record high STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said its securities turnover in December was up 39 percent to S$23.2 billion ($18.9 billion) from a year earlier, while securities daily average value grew 46 percent to S$1.2 billion. -- OCEAN SKY INTERNATIONAL LTD - Ocean Sky said it had agreed to sell its apparel operations business to Hong Kong-listed Luen Thai Holdings Ltd for $55 million. Ocean Sky intends to pay a special dividend of S$0.016 per share on completion of the sale. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up on US data, exporters high > S&P 500 finishes at 5-year high on economic data > U.S. yields hover near 8-month high on Fed policy fear > Dollar steady vs yen, close to July 2010 highs > Gold drops but pares losses after U.S. payrolls > Brent crude falls, demand concerns offset US jobs data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: