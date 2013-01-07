FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 7
#Apparel & Accessories
January 7, 2013 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0040 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1466.47      0.49%     7.100
 USD/JPY                          88.05       -0.12%    -0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.892           --    -0.011
 SPOT GOLD                        1655.99     -0.03%    -0.460
 US CRUDE                         92.94       -0.16%    -0.150
 DOW JONES                        13435.21     0.33%     43.85
 ASIA ADRS                        135.28       0.15%      0.20
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St hits 5-year high on data; yen falls
again 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Philippines end the week at record
high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said its securities turnover in
December was up 39 percent to S$23.2 billion ($18.9 billion)
from a year earlier, while securities daily average value grew
46 percent to S$1.2 billion. 
    
    -- OCEAN SKY INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Ocean Sky said it had agreed to sell its apparel
operations business to Hong Kong-listed Luen Thai Holdings Ltd
 for $55 million. Ocean Sky intends to pay a special
dividend of S$0.016 per share on completion of the sale.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei edges up on US data, exporters high             
 > S&P 500 finishes at 5-year high on economic data       
 > U.S. yields hover near 8-month high on Fed policy fear 
 > Dollar steady vs yen, close to July 2010 highs       
 > Gold drops but pares losses after U.S. payrolls      
 > Brent crude falls, demand concerns offset US jobs data 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

