Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 8
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2013 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1461.89     -0.31%    -4.580
 USD/JPY                          87.44       -0.38%    -0.330
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8974          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1652.35      0.35%     5.710
 US CRUDE                         93.27        0.09%     0.080
 DOW JONES                        13384.29    -0.38%    -50.92
 ASIA ADRS                        133.99      -0.95%     -1.28
 -------------------------------------------------------------                      
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped ahead of earnings reports
  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record high; most others off
highs 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - A U.S. hedge fund giant has placed a bold $500 million bet
to profit from a battle between two Asian tycoons for Singapore
property and drinks conglomerate Fraser & Neave. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering said its electronics arm, Singapore
Technologies Electronics Ltd, had secured about S$192 million
($156.1 million) worth of contracts for rail electronics,
intelligent transportation, satellite communications and smart
utility projects in the fourth quarter of 2012. 
    
    -- MARCO POLO MARINE LTD 
    - Marco Polo Marine said its subsidiary, PT Pelayaran
Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk, would list on the Indonesian Stock
Exchange on Jan. 9. The initial public offering raised gross
proceeds of 138 billion rupiah ($14.3 million) through the issue
of 600 million shares at 230 rupiah each. 
    
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

