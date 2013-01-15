FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 15
January 15, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1470.68     -0.09%    -1.370
 USD/JPY                          89.53        0.08%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8466          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1667.8       0.06%     1.000
 US CRUDE                         94.16        0.02%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        13507.32     0.14%     18.89
 ASIA ADRS                        135.39       0.42%      0.57
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dip from recent highs, euro gains
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia near 1-week high; Thai banks
strong 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - A group led by Overseas Union Enterprise 
extended its $10.7 billion offer to take over Singapore property
and drinks firm Fraser and Neave, which is also a takeover
target of a Thai billionaire, until Jan 21. 
      Separately, Singapore's Business Times cited reports as
saying that Hong Kong-based private equity fund PAG had been
accumulating a stake in F&N.
    
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS 
    - Singapore media and property firm SPH reported a 6.6
percent fall in first-quarter net profit to S$91.1 million
($74.3 million) from a year earlier, mainly due to reduced
contribution from the newspaper and magazine and its exhibition
business. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - SingTel's Indonesian affiliate Telkomsel said the Supreme
Court had granted its appeal and refused the bankruptcy petition
from Pt Prima Jaya Informatika. 
    
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD 
    - Five former Cargill traders have joined
Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden-Agri Resources early this
year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
on Monday. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
