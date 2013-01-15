Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 15

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1470.68 -0.09% -1.370 USD/JPY 89.53 0.08% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8466 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1667.8 0.06% 1.000 US CRUDE 94.16 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 13507.32 0.14% 18.89 ASIA ADRS 135.39 0.42% 0.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dip from recent highs, euro gains SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia near 1-week high; Thai banks strong STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - A group led by Overseas Union Enterprise extended its $10.7 billion offer to take over Singapore property and drinks firm Fraser and Neave, which is also a takeover target of a Thai billionaire, until Jan 21. Separately, Singapore's Business Times cited reports as saying that Hong Kong-based private equity fund PAG had been accumulating a stake in F&N. -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS - Singapore media and property firm SPH reported a 6.6 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to S$91.1 million ($74.3 million) from a year earlier, mainly due to reduced contribution from the newspaper and magazine and its exhibition business. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - SingTel's Indonesian affiliate Telkomsel said the Supreme Court had granted its appeal and refused the bankruptcy petition from Pt Prima Jaya Informatika. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Five former Cargill traders have joined Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden-Agri Resources early this year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1.2 pct to scale 32-month high > Apple drags on S&P, Nasdaq; Dell jumps after report > Bond prices rise on Fed purchase, Bernanke > Dollar struggles vs euro, Swiss franc nurses losses > Platinum hits 3-month high on supply worry, gold up > Oil rises toward $112 on product strength, weak dollar > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: