FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 25
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 25, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, JAN 25 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1494.82         0%     0.010
 USD/JPY                          90.44        0.12%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8524          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1666        -0.08%    -1.360
 US CRUDE                         95.88       -0.07%    -0.070
 DOW JONES                        13825.33     0.33%     46.00
 ASIA ADRS                        134.44       0.25%      0.34
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher, data offsets Apple's
plunge 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; large-caps lead Singapore to 2-year
high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - The world's largest oil rig builder reported a 22 percent
drop in fourth-quarter net profit to S$305 million ($249
million), in line with market estimates. Keppel also proposed a
final cash dividend of S$0.27 per share and the distribution of
one Keppel REIT share for every five shares held worth S$0.274
per share. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - The commodity trader, which is backed by state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, said it had raised S$712.5 million
through a rights issue. 
    
    -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD 
    - Mapletree Commercial Trust said its third quarter
distributable income rose 17.1 percent to S$31.2 million, helped
by revenue growth of its assets. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei gains as weaker yen buoys exporters             
 > S&P rises for seventh day but 1,500 too steep a climb  
 > Bond prices fall as jobless claims drop to 5-year low 
 > Yen falls to 2-1/2-year low after Japan's comment    
 > Gold drops 1 percent on technical selling, HSBC cut  
 > Oil rises on encouraging economic data,Seaway optimism 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.