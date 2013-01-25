Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 25

SINGAPORE, JAN 25 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1494.82 0% 0.010 USD/JPY 90.44 0.12% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8524 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1666 -0.08% -1.360 US CRUDE 95.88 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 13825.33 0.33% 46.00 ASIA ADRS 134.44 0.25% 0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher, data offsets Apple's plunge SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; large-caps lead Singapore to 2-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - The world's largest oil rig builder reported a 22 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to S$305 million ($249 million), in line with market estimates. Keppel also proposed a final cash dividend of S$0.27 per share and the distribution of one Keppel REIT share for every five shares held worth S$0.274 per share. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - The commodity trader, which is backed by state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, said it had raised S$712.5 million through a rights issue. -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD - Mapletree Commercial Trust said its third quarter distributable income rose 17.1 percent to S$31.2 million, helped by revenue growth of its assets. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei gains as weaker yen buoys exporters > S&P rises for seventh day but 1,500 too steep a climb > Bond prices fall as jobless claims drop to 5-year low > Yen falls to 2-1/2-year low after Japan's comment > Gold drops 1 percent on technical selling, HSBC cut > Oil rises on encouraging economic data,Seaway optimism > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: