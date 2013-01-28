FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 28
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1502.96      0.54%     8.140
 USD/JPY                          90.99        0.11%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9541          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1658.76      0.02%     0.270
 US CRUDE                         95.91        0.03%     0.030
 DOW JONES                        13895.98     0.51%     70.65
 ASIA ADRS                        134.31      -0.09%     -0.13
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise as economic outlook
brightens 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila near record; bank buying lifts Bangkok
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Fraser and Neave Ltd's independent financial adviser JP
Morgan said Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's new
offer of S$9.55 per share for the Singapore property and drinks
conglomerate is "fair". 
    
    -- PARKWAYLIFE REIT 
    - Parkwaylife REIT, which invests in healthcare-related
assets, said its fourth quarter distributable income rose 9.5
percent to S$16.3 million, helped by increased revenue from new
acquisitions and higher rent. 
    
