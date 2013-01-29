FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 29
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 29, 2013 / 1:01 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0049 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1500.18     -0.18%    -2.780
 USD/JPY                          90.59       -0.28%    -0.250
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9613          --    -0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1657.61      0.20%     3.270
 US CRUDE                         96.51        0.07%     0.070
 DOW JONES                        13881.93    -0.10%    -14.05
 ASIA ADRS                        133.57      -0.55%     -0.74
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up, cautious before Fed, US data
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up-Manila at near record; Thai at
18-yr high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Fraser and Neave Ltd's entire board of directors intend to
resign after a takeover offer by Thailand's third-richest man
closes on Feb. 4, they said before a shareholder meeting on
Tuesday. 
    
    -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST 
    - Mapletree Commercial Trust, which owns shopping malls and
offices, secured a term loan and revolving credit facilities of
S$461.8 million, which would partially finance the acquisition
of an office building in Singapore. 
    
    -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST 
    - Ascendas Hospitality Trust said its third-quarter
distributable income was S$12.5 million, 3.6 percent higher than
its forecast. It now has 10 hotels across Australia, China and
Japan, the company added. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei drops on firmer yen; upcoming earnings in focus 
 > S&P500 eases, ends longest winning run in 8 years      
 > Prices ease as durable orders rise, supply looms      
 > Sterling gets mauled, yen bears take a breather      
 > Gold near 2-1/2 week low as safe-haven appeal dims   
 > Oil rises as Hess refinery closure boosts gasoline    
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.