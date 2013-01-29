Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 29

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0049 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1500.18 -0.18% -2.780 USD/JPY 90.59 -0.28% -0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9613 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1657.61 0.20% 3.270 US CRUDE 96.51 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 13881.93 -0.10% -14.05 ASIA ADRS 133.57 -0.55% -0.74 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up, cautious before Fed, US data SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up-Manila at near record; Thai at 18-yr high STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave Ltd's entire board of directors intend to resign after a takeover offer by Thailand's third-richest man closes on Feb. 4, they said before a shareholder meeting on Tuesday. -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST - Mapletree Commercial Trust, which owns shopping malls and offices, secured a term loan and revolving credit facilities of S$461.8 million, which would partially finance the acquisition of an office building in Singapore. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST - Ascendas Hospitality Trust said its third-quarter distributable income was S$12.5 million, 3.6 percent higher than its forecast. It now has 10 hotels across Australia, China and Japan, the company added. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops on firmer yen; upcoming earnings in focus > S&P500 eases, ends longest winning run in 8 years > Prices ease as durable orders rise, supply looms > Sterling gets mauled, yen bears take a breather > Gold near 2-1/2 week low as safe-haven appeal dims > Oil rises as Hess refinery closure boosts gasoline > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: