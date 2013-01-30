FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 30
January 30, 2013 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1507.84      0.51%     7.660
 USD/JPY                          90.8         0.08%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9973          --     0.032
 SPOT GOLD                        1664.56      0.07%     1.110
 US CRUDE                         97.43       -0.14%    -0.140
 DOW JONES                        13954.42     0.52%     72.49
 ASIA ADRS                        135.39       1.36%      1.82
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, caution over earnings,
Fed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at record high with foreign
inflows 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS 
    - Singapore Telecommunications said on Tuesday it has agreed
to sell its entire 30 percent stake in Pakistan's Warid Telecom
to a unit of the Abu Dhabi Group for $150 million.
 
    
    -- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS 
    - CDL Hospitality Trusts, which owns hotels, said its income
to be distributed per stapled security for its fourth quarter
slipped 1.4 percent to 2.90 Singapore cents, partly dragged down
by higher expenses. 
    
    -- SMRT CORP LTD  
    - Transport provider SMRT reported a 31.2 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit to S$25.5 million from a year earlier,
citing higher operating expenses for trains and bigger losses in
its bus business. 
    
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

