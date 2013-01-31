FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 31
January 31, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1501.96     -0.39%    -5.880
 USD/JPY                          91.06       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9938          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1676.97      0.02%     0.270
 US CRUDE                         98.03        0.09%     0.090
 DOW JONES                        13910.42    -0.32%    -44.00
 ASIA ADRS                        135.62       0.17%      0.23
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed leaves stimulus in place; euro and gold
up 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila hits record high for third day 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE 
    - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi raised his
stake in Fraser and Neave Ltd to nearly 51 percent, turning his
takeover offer unconditional. Shareholders of the Singapore
property and drinks conglomerate have until Feb. 18 to accept or
reject the offer done through Charoen's TCC Assets Ltd and Thai
Beverage PCL. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines said on Wednesday it will cut 76 pilots
from its payroll by the end of June as part of cost-saving
measures. 
    
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings
reported a 2.5 times jump in third-quarter net profit to S$3.7
million from a year earlier, citing higher revenues and stronger
margins from the sale of residences. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering said it won a contract from Singapore's
Ministry of Defence to design and build eight new vessels. ST
Marine will build the vessels at its Singapore Benoi Yard and ST
Electronics will supply the core combat systems and combat
system integration solutions. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
