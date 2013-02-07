FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 7
February 7, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0037 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1512.12      0.06%     0.830
 USD/JPY                          93.46       -0.17%    -0.160
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9675          --     0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1677.56      0.03%     0.450
 US CRUDE                         96.80        0.19%     0.180
 DOW JONES                        13986.52     0.05%      7.22
 ASIA ADRS                        136.86       0.53%      0.72
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause, caution before ECB
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia leads regional loss; weak results
hit shares 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD 
    - CapitaMalls Asia, a shopping mall owner and developer,
posted a 10 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to S$184.8
million ($149.26 million) compared to a year earlier. It cited
higher fair value losses and impairment losses suffered from
India on its investments and properties. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei down from 4-year high on profit-taking          
 > Wall Street ends flat as investors pull back           
 > Bond prices up as euro zone tensions rattle investors 
 > Euro rally stalls again as ECB meeting looms         
 > Gold higher; players eye ECB meeting, equities       
 > Brent rises, U.S. crude dips on inventory build       
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

