Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 8
#Advanced Medical Equipment
February 8, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
      
                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0036 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1509.39     -0.18%    -2.730
 USD/JPY                          93.67        0.05%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9622          --     0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1668.19     -0.15%    -2.500
 US CRUDE                         95.79       -0.04%    -0.040
 DOW JONES                        13944.05    -0.30%    -42.47
 ASIA ADRS                        136.30      -0.41%     -0.56
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped after Draghi, China data
in focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge up; Thai stocks off lows on AIS
results 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Commodities firm Olam International said its net profit
rose to S$154.1 million ($124 million) for the three months to
Dec. 31, from S$128.5 million a year earlier. After the attack
by short-seller Muddy Waters LLC over Olam's aggressive spending
and high debt, the company has begun a review of its business
priorities and free cash flow targets. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines reported a slightly
weaker-than-expected 6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit
of S$142.5 million as earnings from the sale of aircraft and
spares offset losses at its cargo unit. It warned of tough
conditions ahead. 
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - The property and drinks conglomerate said its
first-quarter net profit jumped 27.4 times to S$4.9 billion from
a year earlier, gaining S$4.8 billion from the disposal of its
entire interest in Asia Pacific Breweries. 
    
    -- STARHUB LTD 
    - The telecommunications company said fourth-quarter net
profit fell 5.1 percent to S$87.9 million from S$92.6 million a
year ago, citing higher operating expenses. Starhub's chief
executive officer is retiring at the end of the month and will
be replaced by its chief operating officer.
  
    
    -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 
    - Medical device maker Biosensors International Group
reported third-quarter earnings per share of 1.39 U.S. cents,
down from 1.60 U.S. cents a year ago, after excluding a one-off
non-operating gain of $279.6 million on re-measurement of its
interest in JW Medical Systems Ltd, goodwill impairment and the
fair value adjustments for warrants. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Sembcorp Marine's wholly owned subsidiary SMOE won a S$900
million contract from Norway to build an offshore platform
integrated topside expected to start by December. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei falls as euro zone uncertainty sours mood       
 > Wall Street ends lower on renewed euro zone fears      
 > Bonds edge up as euro slips, stocks fall              
 > Euro at 2-week low after Draghi cautions on its gains 
 > Gold down in volatile trading on renewed euro fears  
 > Brent oil near five-month high on Iran, WTI falls     
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
