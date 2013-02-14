FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 14
#Healthcare Facilities
February 14, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1520.33      0.06%     0.900
 USD/JPY                          93.22       -0.16%    -0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0538          --     0.026
 SPOT GOLD                        1642.74      0.02%     0.380
 US CRUDE                         97.14        0.13%     0.130
 DOW JONES                        13982.91    -0.26%    -35.79
 ASIA ADRS                        137.32       0.00%      0.01
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen flat as investors eye G20, S&P touches
new high 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Shares rally in reporting season; Manila,
Jakarta at record close 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Singapore Telecommunications, Southeast Asia's largest
telecommunications operator, posted on Thursday an 8.3 percent
fall in third-quarter net profit as weakness in India and the
strong Singapore dollar offset improved results from Thailand
and Indonesia. 
    
    -- RELIGARE HEALTH TRUST 
    - Religare Health Trust reported distribution per unit of
1.66 Singapore cents for the three months ended December,
slightly beating its forecast of 1.63 Singapore cents, mainly
due to higher operating hospital income and lower operating
expenses. 
    
    -- CORDLIFE GROUP LTD 
    - Cordlife Group, a cord blood and tissue banking service
provider, said its second-quarter net profit jumped 2.9 times to
S$5.6 million for the three months ended December, compared to
S$1.9 million a year earlier. The increase in revenue was
boosted by more client deliveries and a one-time disposal gain
of its 10 percent interest in China Stem Cells (South) Company
Limited. 
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei edges up, BOJ expected to calm tensions over policy
easing 
 > Wall St pauses after rally to 5-yr high                
 > Prices fall after lukewarm 10-year auction            
 > Yen awaits BOJ verdict; GDP data also eyed           
 > Gold drops below $1,650, focus shifts to equities    
 > Brent firm near $119, U.S. crude stocks rise          
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
