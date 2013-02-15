FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 15
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 15, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1521.38      0.07%     1.050
 USD/JPY                          93.05        0.22%     0.200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0017          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1634.59      0.01%     0.130
 US CRUDE                         97.33        0.02%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        13973.39    -0.07%     -9.52
 ASIA ADRS                        136.81      -0.37%     -0.51
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro slip as euro zone recession
deepens 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines off high; Bumi leads Indonesia to
new peak 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    --Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp 
    -OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted a 12
percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit due to a rise in fee
income and a quadrupling of gains from its insurance unit that
offset weak interest margins. OCBC earned S$663 million ($537
million) in the three months ended in December, compared with
S$594 million a year earlier. 
    
    --SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    -Barclays Research raised SingTel's target price to S$3.65
from S$3.50 and kept its 'overweight' rating. The brokerage
expects a flattish earnings profile for SingTel this fiscal
year, but foresees a 12 percent three-year earnings compound
annual growth rate thereafter. Shares of SingTel fell more than
2 percent on Thursday after it posted weak third-quarter
earnings. 
    
    --KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - Keppel Land China Limited has partnered its property fund
management arm, Alpha Investment Partners Limited, to acquire
stake in a retail mall in Shanghai for $126.5 million, in line
with its strategy to grow its commercial portfolio in
high-growth cities. 
    
    --TAT HONG HOLDINGS LTD 
    - The cranes and heavy equipment supplier said its
third-quarter net profit rose 37 percent to S$17.8 million,
boosted by gains from asset sales and stronger crane rental
revenues. 
    
    --STARHILL GLOBAL REIT 
    -Starhill Global has secured a 10 percent rent increase for
the master lease with Toshin Development Singapore Pte Ltd in a
retail mall Ngee Ann City.  
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei falls on weak euro zone growth, caution before G20 
 > Wall St ends slightly higher, helped by acquisitions     
 > Yields slip from 10-month highs on Europe growth fears  
 > Euro suffers setback as economy shrinks; NZD jumps     
 > Gold drops to 6-week low on euro recession fears       
 > Oil rises with US gasoline supply concerns              
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
