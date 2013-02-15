Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 15

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1521.38 0.07% 1.050 USD/JPY 93.05 0.22% 0.200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0017 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1634.59 0.01% 0.130 US CRUDE 97.33 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 13973.39 -0.07% -9.52 ASIA ADRS 136.81 -0.37% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro slip as euro zone recession deepens SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines off high; Bumi leads Indonesia to new peak STOCKS TO WATCH --Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp -OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted a 12 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit due to a rise in fee income and a quadrupling of gains from its insurance unit that offset weak interest margins. OCBC earned S$663 million ($537 million) in the three months ended in December, compared with S$594 million a year earlier. --SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD -Barclays Research raised SingTel's target price to S$3.65 from S$3.50 and kept its 'overweight' rating. The brokerage expects a flattish earnings profile for SingTel this fiscal year, but foresees a 12 percent three-year earnings compound annual growth rate thereafter. Shares of SingTel fell more than 2 percent on Thursday after it posted weak third-quarter earnings. --KEPPEL LAND LTD - Keppel Land China Limited has partnered its property fund management arm, Alpha Investment Partners Limited, to acquire stake in a retail mall in Shanghai for $126.5 million, in line with its strategy to grow its commercial portfolio in high-growth cities. --TAT HONG HOLDINGS LTD - The cranes and heavy equipment supplier said its third-quarter net profit rose 37 percent to S$17.8 million, boosted by gains from asset sales and stronger crane rental revenues. --STARHILL GLOBAL REIT -Starhill Global has secured a 10 percent rent increase for the master lease with Toshin Development Singapore Pte Ltd in a retail mall Ngee Ann City. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls on weak euro zone growth, caution before G20 > Wall St ends slightly higher, helped by acquisitions > Yields slip from 10-month highs on Europe growth fears > Euro suffers setback as economy shrinks; NZD jumps > Gold drops to 6-week low on euro recession fears > Oil rises with US gasoline supply concerns > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: