FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 19
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
February 19, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1519.79     -0.10%    -1.590
 USD/JPY                          93.73       -0.23%    -0.220
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0052          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1613.05      0.22%     3.500
 US CRUDE                         95.45       -0.43%    -0.410
 DOW JONES                        13981.76     0.06%      8.37
 ASIA ADRS                        136.35      -0.34%     -0.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen resumes fall after G20, U.S. holiday
thins trade 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; SM Prime leads Philippine to new
peak 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD AND THAI BEVERAGE PCL
 
    - Thai Bev, on behalf of TCC Assets, has acquired a total of
90.3 percent of Fraser and Neave's (F&N) shares and the takeover
offer is no longer open for acceptances. F&N has requested a
trading halt. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand's
third-richest man, won control of the Singapore property and
drinks conglomerate in late January. 
    
    -- HIAP HOE LTD 
    - Property firm Hiap Hoe posted an 6 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit to S$13.8 million, helped by an
increase in gross profit margin from sale of residential
properties. The company has proposed a final cash dividend of
0.5 cent per ordinary share. 
    
    -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD 
    - Construction firm Lian Beng said its wholly owned
subsidiary Lian Beng Construction Pte Ltd has secured a S$117
million works contract from TG Master Pte Ltd for proposed
condominium development. 
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei inches down as, investors eye upcoming events   
 > Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th wk 
 > Bond yields up on consumer sentiment;budget talks eyed 
 > Global FOREX reports resume on Feb 19                
 > Gold edges lower on lower euro, absent U.S. players  
 > Brent crude futures settle at $117.38/BBL             
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.