Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 20

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1530.94 0.73% 11.150 USD/JPY 93.72 0.18% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0295 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1605.61 0.09% 1.400 US CRUDE 96.68 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 14035.67 0.39% 53.91 ASIA ADRS 138.16 1.33% 1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track global equities higher; yen eases SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at fresh peak on Ayala, inflow; others mixed STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LTD - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest developer, said on Tuesday it will lead a joint venture to develop a township in Malaysia's Iskandar region that will be worth around S$3.2 billion ($2.58 billion). -- FOOD JUNCTION HOLDINGS LTD - Food Junction posted a full-year loss of S$6.9 million in 2012, compared with a net profit of S$0.9 million a year earlier, hurt by an impairment loss of S$5 million on intangible assets from the acquisition of Malones Holdings that performed below expectations and pre-operating costs of the new restaurants. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up, Wall St gains help; BOJ appointment eyed > M&A deals lift Wall Street shares nearer a record high > U.S. bond prices fall as stock gains pare bids > Yen holds ground vs USD, sterling weak > Gold drops near 6-month low on economic optimism > Oil rises, following U.S. equities higher > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: