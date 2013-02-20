FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 20
February 20, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1530.94      0.73%    11.150
 USD/JPY                          93.72        0.18%     0.170
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0295          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1605.61      0.09%     1.400
 US CRUDE                         96.68        0.02%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        14035.67     0.39%     53.91
 ASIA ADRS                        138.16       1.33%      1.81
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track global equities higher;
yen eases 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at fresh peak on Ayala, inflow; others
mixed 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest developer, said
on Tuesday it will lead a joint venture to develop a township in
Malaysia's Iskandar region that will be worth around S$3.2
billion ($2.58 billion). 
    
    -- FOOD JUNCTION HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Food Junction posted a full-year loss of S$6.9 million in
2012, compared with a net profit of S$0.9 million a year
earlier, hurt by an impairment loss of S$5 million on intangible
assets from the acquisition of Malones Holdings that performed
below expectations and pre-operating costs of the new
restaurants. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei up, Wall St gains help; BOJ appointment eyed    
 > M&A deals lift Wall Street shares nearer a record high 
 > U.S. bond prices fall as stock gains pare bids        
 > Yen holds ground vs USD, sterling weak               
 > Gold drops near 6-month low on economic optimism     
 > Oil rises, following U.S. equities higher             
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
